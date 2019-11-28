Honor reveals its MagicBook as it gets into the laptop business

In addition to its new flagship smartphone, the Honor View 30 Pro, and a new smartwatch, the Honor Magic Watch 2, the Huawei subsidiary has also introduced a new laptop. Honor calls it the MagicBook and launches it in two sizes.

It is no secret that Honor often adopts the product strategies of its big brother Huawei. Now the Chinese brand is starting a new adventure. With the MagicBook 14 and the MagicBook 15, it dares to enter the laptop market in Europe. The design is not new and is very Apple and Huawei inspired.

The differences between the two laptop models are limited to the size. However, they are not as close to each other as one might expect with the names. After all, the difference between the screen diagonals is 1.6 inches. In addition, the larger MagicBook 15 at 1.53 kg is 150 grams heavier than the smaller one. The dimensions are accordingly also somewhat different. The MagicBook 14 is only 1 mm thinner than the larger MagicBook 15 with its 16.9 mm thickness. The bezes around the displays are almost the same for both, which is why the MagicBook 15 has a slightly better screen-to-body ratio of 87 percent than the MagicBook 14 at 84 percent.

Honor MagicBook technical specifications

The technical specs of the two laptops are largely the same. Only the battery capacity is different. Honor, according to its own statements, uses a capacity of 56 Wh for the MagicBook 15 and a capacity of 64 Wh for the MagicBook 14.

The rest of the technical data at a glance:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Graphics: Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics or Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

RAM: Up to 16GB

SSD: 256 or 512GB

Connections: 3.5mm jack, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A (3.0 and 2.0)

Bluetooth: 5.0

Prices and availability of the Honor MagicBook

The prices have not yet been revealed in the run-up to the presentation. Information on a possible market launch in Europe is also still pending. We'll be sure to update you as soon as we get any new information on these Honor laptops.

