Honor will unveil a new smartphone soon: is it the Honor View 20?
Honor has just sent his invitations to the press for a January 22nd event in Paris. The Chinese manufacturer could thus unveil a European or international version of the Honor View 20, the successor to the View 10.
It is via a simple email with the subject "Save the date" that Honor invited the press to a special event on January 22 in the French capital. Of course, we will be present and we will not fail to give you our impressions of what will be unveiled.
For this event, the hashtag is #SeeTheUnSeen, which suggests some surprises, especially in the photography section. The invitation sent by the brand has another interesting detail as well. A hole can be seen in the upper left corner of the screen. This is something Samsung should not take for granted - it should adopt the same solution for its Galaxy S10.
In all likelihood, Honor will unveil the European version of the Honor View 20, which will be presented in China in December. It is expected to include the Kirin 980 processor, HiSilicon's latest SoC, which is already featured on the Mate 20 Pro and equipped with artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, the rest of the spec sheet is still unknown. An in-screen fingerprint reader or a triple camera may be on board, but nothing is confirmed at this time.
What novelty do you think Honor should unveil? Let us know in the comments below.
