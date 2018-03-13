Honor View 10 lands in the US: not bad for $499
Huawei's sub brand Honor is no stranger to the US, having already offered the 7X - an affordable device that proved to be a hit. Now, Honor is bringing the View 10 stateside with an attractive price, and pre-orders are happening right now.
At CES, the announcement was made that the Honor View 10 would arrive in the US, and the wait is over. At $499, the device can be pre-ordered from Honor's online store as of March 12 (no carriers at the moment, if at all), and you can expect it to be shipped on March 22.
What does it offer?
If you're following the brand, you may notice that this is the most Honor expensive device to come to the US, but nevertheless, it boasts many premium features that make it an attractive option. Surprisingly, the specifications are not so different to the Mate 10 Pro, packing the same Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual camera, a modern design working towards the bezel-less display, running at least Android 8.0 Oreo or possibly even Android 8.1 Oreo.
The device comes in Navy Blue or Midnight Black and a protective silicone case. Luckily for fans of the headphone jack, it still has one, but note that the free headphones that come with the device are currently sold out.
Also worth mentioning, is that it has a neural network processing unit (NPU) supporting artificial intelligence. And although the battery is slightly smaller than the Mate 10 pro, the brand promises that despite having these advanced technologies, the 3750 mAh battery will still stand the test. In our review, the battery life didn't disappoint and still had 20% left at the end of the day, even with a lot of use.
Honor continues to encourage progression in AI functionaility, calling on developers to build apps that incorporate AI features. With each generation, the brand is constantly improving the user experience overall.
"Honor is focused on exploring what US consumers want and adapting each step of the way. We believe the honor view 10 will be a game changer"
How about the competition?
It packs a smaller battery, lower quality camera, LCD rather than OLED display, and less storage compared to the Mate 10, but it does fair pretty well against its main competitor, the OnePlus 5T. We compared the two devices and concluded that both have pros and cons, but the performance and features are quite similar and most would be happy with either. When compared to Samsung's latest flagship, there is obviously a bigger jump in price; in the end it all depends on personal preference and whether you want top-of-the-range, or value for money.
Either way, the View 10 is set to be a success stateside considering what you get for the cost. Are you looking to get your hands on this device? Have you already pre-ordered?
No comments