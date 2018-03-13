Honor View 10 lands in the US: not bad for $499

Huawei's sub brand Honor is no stranger to the US, having already offered the 7X - an affordable device that proved to be a hit. Now, Honor is bringing the View 10 stateside with an attractive price, and pre-orders are happening right now.

At CES, the announcement was made that the Honor View 10 would arrive in the US, and the wait is over. At $499, the device can be pre-ordered from Honor's online store as of March 12 (no carriers at the moment, if at all), and you can expect it to be shipped on March 22.

What does it offer?

If you're following the brand, you may notice that this is the most Honor expensive device to come to the US, but nevertheless, it boasts many premium features that make it an attractive option. Surprisingly, the specifications are not so different to the Mate 10 Pro, packing the same Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual camera, a modern design working towards the bezel-less display, running at least Android 8.0 Oreo or possibly even Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device comes in Navy Blue or Midnight Black and a protective silicone case. Luckily for fans of the headphone jack, it still has one, but note that the free headphones that come with the device are currently sold out.