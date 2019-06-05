Honor will launch 5G models in the last quarter of this year

Honor, the Huawei sister brand aimed at young consumers, will launch 5G smartphones in the fourth quarter of this year, taking full advantage of the company's "rich technology reserves," according to its own statements.

Honor is expected to soon increase its overseas income to 50 percent of total income according to Zhao Ming, the company's president, and reported in a recent interview in Shanghai.

According to the statements, Huawei and Honor would have "large reserves of technology" in fields such as 5G, photography, Bluetooth, systems and others, which makes Zhao maintain confidence in such a harsh market environment.

The new technology used in the Honor 20, premiered in China in Shanghai, includes long-distance Bluetooth, a quad camera and the Fangzhou system tool (Ark), which can improve Android's efficiency by 30 percent.

Honor assures us that it has the resources to launch several different models. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei and Honor smartphone sales have increased 47.3 percent year-over-year, compared to a slightly shrinking mobile market, researcher Canalys said.

In 2018, Honour income from abroad represented between 25 and 30 percent of its total income, compared to 15 to 20 percent in 2017. In a few years, it will be a 50-50 split between local and international income, Zhao said.

Huawei's smartphone sales have helped the company build a complete ecosystem that covers speakers, headphones, wearables and other IoT devices, according to Canalys.

What do you think? Do you think companies exaggerate when talking about the launch of 5G devices?