We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

poll 2 min read No comments

How do you feel about local police departments using drones?

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

On June 5, DJI partnered with Axon, bringing together the famous drone manufacturer with a firm that sells tasers and body cameras to police departments around the US. Now, drones could be coming to a local police department near you. How would you feel about being surveilled by drones and AI systems belonging to the police?

There are a ton of opportunities for police forces to use drones in creative ways to protect people and save lives. In areas where the police force is stretched a bit thin, drones could help monitor and keep neighborhoods safer, analyze crowds to make sure events don't get too rowdy or to search for victims after a natural disaster. But, there are also very serious potential drawbacks to consider.

There are a lot of reasons why police departments using drone surveillance sounds like a bad idea. First and foremost, there's no transparency around Axon's proprietary AI, so the public has no idea how accurate or unbiased it is. With AI, you get out what you put in, and if your predictive policing data is biased against minorities, that pattern will continue. And if you thought mere drone surveillance was unsettling, here's another chilling fact: In 2015, North Dakota became the first state to legalize police use of drones armed with tasers and tear gas.

How do you feel about police departments using drones?
View results

Thanks for participating. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Quartz

11 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 11 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Explore our new tech topics

Virtual Reality Smart Home

FOLLOW US: