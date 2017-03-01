How will the Internet of Things change our lives?

It’s recently been predicted that by 2020 there will be more than 20 billion Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices throughout the entire world. While IoT sounds like something that is far off in the future and shouldn't concern you at a personal level, you’ll soon realize how deeply rooted this technological revolution will be in our daily lives. Why AndroidPIT is no longer only writing about smartphones

What are the main challenges facing AI in 2017?

Like all innovations, even IoT needs to undergo a trial phase before it is rolled out on a wider scale. During this time we'll find that many the devices we currently use will be affected by this, but not everyone is going to recognize these as being integral parts of the Internet of Things. At home, in the office, at the gym, in the car, at the supermarket: a vast number of connected devices that can collect and analyse data in real time will have a greater impact on or lives than we can possibly imagine. Working, shopping, driving - these will never be the same again. Immediate and efficient: key words to describe the IoT? Productivity and efficiency with the fourth industrial revolution Have you heard of ‘Industry 4.0’? It can be defined as the next phase in digitizing the manufacturing sector that has been driven by the expanding availability of data from connective devices, new forms of human-machine interaction (augmented reality is a great example of this), the strengthening of analytical capabilities and business intelligence which will be a more efficient way to manage production and storage, improved communication between the digital and physical worlds thanks to robots, drones and 3D prints, are all just a few examples. The ‘industry 4.0’ is a digitalization of processes aiming to maximise the effectiveness and use of resources. The term was first invented in 2011 by the National Academy of Science and Engineering (Acatech) to identify the initiatives of the German government to develop a strategy for the digitalization of the manufacturing industry. To this, they collaborated with a number of different businesses and institutions: manufacturing technology specialists (Siemens, Bosch, etc.), research centers, the automotive industry, trade unions and a dedicated committee responsible for outlining the strategy. The German ‘Industry 4.0’ initiative is now being examined all over the world. Imagine a large smart and virtual factory that is capable of both overseeing and completing processes in the physical world, from the most intricate tasks through to the easiest. It’s just an assembly line managed virtually via devices and digital systems that can communicate with each other and, at the same time, communicates with us. Digitalizing processes aims to maximize efficiency and the use of resources. The European Union has already developed a strategy for the digital transformation of industry to facilitate the use of digital technologies by businesses, and examine the new regulatory that will be connected to this sector. Some countries have are taking more of an interest in this new industrial revolution than others. The evolution of this process will develop progressively over time towards an advanced automated system, based on artificial intelligence. Working remotely will be much easier Unless you want a job that requires your physical presence, the IoT will play an important role in enabling people to work remotely. Today, many jobs don’t actually require employees to be physically present in the office, but many businesses are still reluctant to offer this work option. The reason? Unstable connections and too many distractions. Thanks to IoT and the development of wireless technology, it will be easier to control remote working and manage various types of tasks. It will also be easier to complete various operations in a short period of time with greater precision. Some studies have already shown that employees who work remotely are happier and more productive, an important factor for the businesses. For some working remotely will be much easier. / © AndroidPIT The best shopping experience Imagine sitting at home on the sofa and buying something online which, thanks to an efficient communication system, will be immediately delivered to you by drone. Or think about AmazonFresh, which has recently started to dispatch fresh vegetables and other products, or Amazon Go, another example which is going in the same direction as it will allow you (for the moment, one shop is open in Seattle and only available to employees, but in 2017 it will open its doors to the public) to do your shopping without having the queue at the cash register or without getting your purse out. Your smartphone and the necessary app will be enough. It’s all possible thanks to a system of sensors and technologies used in cars that self-drive.

Safer streets and more intelligent energy consumption Self-driving cars are also part of the IoT world. Imagine electric cars that are able to speed up if necessary or slow down if the weather conditions aren’t good, avoid traffic jams, avoid accidents caused by fatigue or even cars that can tell you when you need to change the oil or brakes. There are many pros and cons for self-driving cars but various brands are working on them (Google Volvo, Ford, Uber, and those are just some). These manufacturers are already testing their prototypes on the roads, some with human drivers as a backup option, and the tests will continue into the coming years. The first vehicles are expected to appear in 2020 but, thanks to smart cities like Barcelona, it’s already possible to make the most of the IoT with smart lights, smart bikes, electric scooters and car sharing, or even smart parking. All this saves time, fuel and, most importantly, reduces stress.