How old is your smartphone?

The range of new models available for smartphones remains unbroken, despite the fact that the devices remain usable for longer and the market has long since become saturated. But no smartphone is made for eternity, and at some point the time has to come to send our beloved - or long resented - smartphone into retirement.

Hacking, cyber blackmail and computer viruses - do you ever think about these topics? Choose “No, I'm relaxed.” or “Yes, I'm worried.”. VS 209 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

138 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

The reasons for opting out of a smartphone can, of course, be different. Sometimes a device is simply broken and the repair is not worthwhile, sometimes there are no more updates, the smartphone became too slow, the design no longer pleases - the list is endless, but the consequence is the same: Out with the old, in with the new!

That's why we want to know how old the smartphone you're using is. If you use several devices in parallel, we are most interested in your main smartphone.

How old is your main smartphone? Less than six months

Six to nine months

Nine to twelve months

Older than a year

Over two years old (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Then a second question naturally follows: When are you planning to replace your current smartphone?

When will you buy your next smartphone? This summer

Christmas by the latest

Early next year

By the end of next year

I don't know yet (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Thank you in advance for taking part! If you want to expand on your choice or explain your reasoning, please let us know all the details in the comments!