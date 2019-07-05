Tesla Model 3 as safe as houses according to crash tests

There were always doubts about the safety of Tesla's vehicles. These were partly justified, both with regard to the autopilot and the software in general, but also with regard to the quality of the bodywork, which long-established carmakers had smiled at for a long time. The Euro-NCAP crash test that Tesla did his homework on the Model 3 - and very well!

In the standardized crash test, which has been carried out since 1997 and is constantly adapted to new conditions and developments, the Tesla Model 3 achieved an overall score of 96 percent. This is the best rating Euro NCAP has ever awarded to a safety assistant according to the new test criteria. In the report, the examiners praise the "perfect score in the frontally offset deformable barrier crash test". The safety of adult vehicle occupants was rated at 96 percent, that of children at 86 percent. The Tesla Model 3 still has some catching up to do when it comes to passive safety for pedestrians; in this discipline, the Tesla Model 3 only achieves a score of 74 percent in the crash test. However, this discipline is generally the one with the fewest points in the Euro NCAP test.

Tesla's safety systems receive much praise

Tesla received special praise from the experts after the crash test and the evaluation of the data for its advanced safety assistance systems: "The performance in the safety assistance tests was particularly impressive due to the excellent driver assistance systems such as lane departure warning, speed assistant and autonomous emergency braking. With 94 percent in 2019, the Tesla is the best safety assistant according to the latest Euro NCAP protocol".

The US authorities had already praised the Tesla Model 3, after all the best-selling electric car in 2018, for its safety; in the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) test, the electric car had received the best rating of five stars. Now follows the Euro-NCAP crash test, the next seal of quality, this time from Europe. It seems that Tesla quickly learned how to build cars - not only the electric drive and the software, but also the bodywork.

