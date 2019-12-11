How to activate WhatsApp's call waiting feature on Android

WhatsApp has released a new update that revives a feature from the 90s. But the Facebook subsidiary did not implement it perfectly. However, it still adds real value. Here's how to activate the call waiting feature on WhatsApp for Android.

If you are using WhatsApp, you should visit Google's Play Store at the moment. There's an update for the messenger app that's got it all. Two new functions have been added, and there are some bug fixes and security updates too.

WhatsApp calling goes back to the 90s

If you made a phone call with a mobile phone in the 90s and another person called at the same time, this was signaled by knocking sound. You could even dial another number into the current call. With the update to WhatsApp version 2.19.352, this ancient feature now comes to the messaging app. It's not perfect, however.

If you are called via WhatsApp during an ongoing call, you will also hear this coming in provided you have the update. The caller knocks on their mobile phone and thus signals that a call setup may be imminent. However, the problem is that you can only accept the call if the other call has ended. So holding the first call is not an option. But this was exactly the big advantage of call waiting back in the day. The caller could then be briefly dismissed and the important call could then be continued.