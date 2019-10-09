How to activate Instagram's new dark mode

Dark mode is an option that is available on more and more apps these days. Natively present since the release of Android 10, this is not the case for older versions of Android but some apps now offer the functionality. Instagram is the latest app that takes the step by integrating this dark mode for everyone.

After Twitter, YouTube and Messenger, it is now Instagram's turn to offer this feature, which is very popular with users. Dark mode allows you to enjoy a less bright environment at nightfall and rest your eyes more. If you have a smartphone with an AMOLED display, it also saves a little energy too.

The dark mode deployed by Instagram is therefore available on iOS 13, Android 10 but also on smartphones running Android 9 Pie.

How to activate Instagram's dark mode on Android

On Android 10

The procedure is simple. Follow these steps to activate Instagram's dark mode on Android 10:

Go to Settings > Display > Dark Mode to activate it

You must first activate the dark mode on your smartphone / © AndroidPIT

Open Instagram and you're done, it's as easy as that

Instagram in dark mode, it's possible / © AndroidPIT

On Android Pie 9

Before proceeding, you must check that you have at least version v114.0.0.0.38.120 of Instagram. If this is not the case, please update from the Google Play Store. The functionality is currently only reserved for a handful of users. However, you can be one of the lucky few who benefit from it. If all goes well, Instagram should deploy this dark mode for all users in future updates.

Follow these steps:

Open Instragam and click on the icon of your profile at the bottom right

Then click on the Settings at the top right and then Settings in the drop-down menu

Click on Themes then Dark and you're done

Instagram’s Dark Mode will be available for all Android versions through this “Set Theme” in-app setting pic.twitter.com/yUJ1vHabtJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 8, 2019

It is also possible that your smartphone on Android Pie will benefit from a dark mode thanks to the interface offered by your manufacturer. In this case, follow the same procedure as in Android 10 by activating this mode from the settings and then opening Instagram.

Will you use the dark mode on Instagram?