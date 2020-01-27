How to cancel your Stadia subscription the easy way

Want to play the latest games with the best graphics and without the need for an expensive console? Google's cloud gaming service Stadia makes it possible. But not everyone likes Google's offer, and if you want to cancel your subscription, we'll show you how to do it right here.

The good news for gamers is that franchises like Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy are getting better and better. The bad news is that the better they get, the stronger the hardware of the console or PC must be. Google also saw its chance to solve this problem with the launch of Stadia, a kind of Netflix for gamers.

Stadia has the advantage that you can play new games without spending a lot of money on better hardware (or a new console). You simply stream your favorite games from Google's server to your smartphone, Chrome or your TV via Chromecast. This means you always have the same high-quality 4K resolution on every display (computer, tablet or smartphone). You'll need a paid Stadia account and a good internet connection, though.

If you have already tried Stadia and want to get rid of it for whatever reason, we will show you here how to cancel your subscription. But keep in mind that deleting your account will have some consequences.

No Stadia, no games

As you probably know from other account resolutions, removing Stadia also has some disadvantages. So you have to be prepared that your account will also delete your game balances, screenshots and your friends list completely.

However, your live stream videos will remain available and can still be viewed on YouTube. Another exception is the data that game producers have collected from you. These are the manufacturers whose games you have played.

Logically, after deleting Google Stadia, you will no longer be able to access your games. But since Google is (apparently) resentful, you will have to give up your purchased products. You can neither download them nor move them to another Google account. The same applies to your gamer tag. Once deleted, you will not be able to use it even if you create a new Stadia account.

To delete your Stadia account

Canceling your stadium account has its disadvantages, especially if you have spent a lot of money on games. To do this, removing the account is simple. Here you see how it works.

Click here to sign in to your Google Account and Delete a Google service. Log in to the account that belongs to your Stadia account. Now select Stadia. Go to the box next to Required and select Clear Stadia.

After you have selected Stadia in your account, remove it by clicking Delete Stadia. / © AndroidPIT

Within 30 days of account deletion, you can revive your account. You should contact Stadia customer service for this.

Have you tried Google Stadia? What did you think of the cloud gaming platform?