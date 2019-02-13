How to capture scrolling screenshots on Android

Ever wanted to take a screenshot of a long conversation or multiple posts in your feed without having to meticulously stitch small screenshots together? Well, this is now possible on almost every Android smartphone with scrolling screenshots. Although top of the range Samsung, Huawei and LG devices have the option built-in, there are third-party apps that do the job more than fine. Here's how to take scrolling screenshot on any Android device without the hassle.

How to use scroll capture on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

First introduced to Samsung users on the Note 5, and majorly improved since then, was a nifty feature called 'Capture more'. This allowed you to take a single long screenshot of a page, from the top and scrolling all the way to bottom, in one file. This feature made a comeback on the Galaxy S8 under the new moniker 'Scroll capture', and can of course be enjoyed on the latest Galaxy S9. Here's how it's done:

First, enable Smart capture from Advanced settings. Navigate to the screen you want to take a shot of. Take a screenshot like normal. Once you take a screenshot, tap on Scroll capture (previously “capture more”) from the options that will show up at the bottom of the screen. Keep tapping the Scroll capture button to keep going down the page until you are done.

How to use scrollshots on Huawei smartphones

As of EMUI 5.0, Huawei Mate devices like the Mate 20 allow you to take scrolling screenshots. Here's how to do it:

Locate the screen that you want to take a scrolling screenshot of Hold down on the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time After several seconds an animation will appear letting you know that you’ve successfully captured the image Before the animation disappears, tap on the Scrollshot option Almost immediately, your phone will begin scrolling down on the screen and add to the original screenshot. It will continue to scroll until you tap on the screen which tells it to stop The scrollshot will now appear on your display for you to inspect. From here, you can Share, Edit, or Delete the image

How to use Extended Capture on an LG smartphone

Capturing scrolling screenshots of web pages has been an option on LG phones since the G6. Here is what you need to do:

Open the web page of your choice Pull down the notification bar, then find and select Capture + Return to the web page and select Extended in the lower right corner. Once the process has started the screen will scroll. Once you have captured everything you want, you can simply tap to stop it To save the screenshot tap the tick in the upper left corner and select where you want it saved

We must note, however, that some users report not being able to capture screenshots in all scrollable apps with this feature.

How to take scrolling screenshots on any Android device

Of course, not everyone can afford or wants to use a high-end Galaxy, LG or Huawei Mate smartphone. Luckily, you don't have to in order to capture your entire screen. While it's not a feature baked into Android itself, that doesn't mean it can't be done. There's a third party app you can use:

LongShot

This app allows you to capture entire pages seamlessly in one rolling screenshot. It's easy to use and offers multiple options. For web pages, specifically, you can simply enter the URL in the app itself. From there all you need to do is select a start and end point for your screenshot. The results are flawless, which makes LongShot is the perfect app for capturing long news feeds or articles.

If you don't have auto scrolling enabled, you can adjust the scrolling screenshot yourself. / © AndroidPIT

If you want to capture something other than web pages, however, you will have to grant LongShot permission to appear on top of other apps. Then you can open the Reddit app, for example, and capture that long chain of funny comments. LongShot also offers auto-scrolling and auto capture when scrolling. The best part, however, is that the app is free and doesn't put any watermarks on your screenshots. There are ads, but they are non-intrusive and can be closed at any time (you can also pay a small fee to remove them if you so choose). If you are still not convinced, you can check out how our long scrolling screenshot turned out:

LongShot captures great scrolling screenshots without annoying watermarks. / © AndroidPIT

Next time your friend annoyingly sends you four screenshots of a single text conversation, be sure to send them a link to this article. And if you have any handy tips you'd like to share, leave us a comment below!