How to change the notification sound on your Android phone

Are you bored of the boring, standard notification sounds on your phone? Want to brighten it up with something more fun? Then you've come to the right place! Here's our guide on how to change the notification tones on your Android smartphone.

Change default Android notification tone

All Android devices will play a default notification sound unless a specific app uses a different tone. If you want to change the sound, here's what you should do:

1. Open the Android settings.

2. Click on Sound & notification.

3. Tap Default notification sound.

A list of different notification sounds will appear. Tap on a tone to listen to it then tap OK to select it. That's it!

Depending on the Android version and phone manufacturer, the name for this setting may differ slightly or you may have to look for this setting elsewhere. On the LG G4 phone running Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) for example, you'll have to open the Android settings then select Tones and notifications then Ringtone.

On the Sony Xperia Z1 running Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), you'll also have to open the Android settings, then select Sound & notifications then Ringtone.

How to change the notification ringtone. / © AndroidPIT

Change app notification tones

Apps like Facebook or Gmail often have their own notification sounds but you can easily modify these if you want to. The procedure may differ according to each app though. We'll show you an example with WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Click on the three dots to open the menu on the top right of the screen.

3. Tap on Settings then Notifications.

Now a list with different ringtones will appear. Select your favorite sound then confirm your choice by tapping OK. Presto! If you don't like the choices available, you can also create your own sound files:

How to change the notification sound in WhatsApp. / © AndroidPIT

Make your own Android notification tones

Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to the stock Android ringtones, you can also create and use your own! Connect your Android smartphone to a PC, open the main folder of the internal memory and navigate to the Notifications folder.

If this folder doesn't exist, you can simply create it. Copy your notification sound files into this folder and they'll then be accessible on your phone. You can also use apps like Zedge, which offer lots of notification tones for free.

Are you happy with your default notification tones? Will you try to create your own? Let us know in the comments!