IHas it been a long time since a good friend of yours answered your messages? Perhaps they didn't reply to the funny videos you sent or didn't answer your calls on WhatsApp? What if you've been blocked? There are two ways to find out: ask the person directly (if you can hunt them down) or work it out using a series of clues! Here's how to do the latter.

How to block a contact on WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows you to block contacts with which, for one reason or another, you no longer want to have anything to do with. If you no longer want to receive persistent calls or annoying messages from a particular contact, simply select the nuisance from your contact list and go to Settings>Other>Block and confirm by selecting OK. The contact you have just blocked will no longer be able to send you messages or call you. You feel more relieved, don't you?

If, however, you have not received an answer to messages sent on WhatsApp to one or more contacts for some time, the reason could be this: you yourself have been blocked! To find out if you have ended up on the blacklist of your ex-girlfriend or your old companion, all you have to do is follow the steps below.

Have you been blocked on WhatsApp? Here's how to find out! / © AndroidPIT

How to check if you have been blocked on WhatsApp

1. Verify the last online status of the WhatsApp contact in question

As the stalker you are (admit it!) you know very well that from the green bar displayed at the top of WhatsApp, where the name of the contact is shown, you can see when the contact was last online. If you have not had access to this information for some time now, there are three possibilities: you have been blocked, your contact has decided not to share this information by selecting the dedicated setting in the privacy menu, or you have decided not to share your last online status yourself (in this case you will not be able to see the same data for your contacts either).

If you can catch your contact online then you are safe, you have not been blocked.

What is the last time your incriminated contact connected to WhatsApp? / © AndroidPIT

2. Send a message and count the checkmarks

Another way to find out if you have been blocked on WhatsApp is to send your contact a message and count the checkmarks displayed: a single checkmark means that the message was successfully sent, two checkmarks indicate that the recipient received the message, two blue checkmarks indicate that the message was received and read! Unfortunately for you, however, by accessing Settings>Account>Privacy you can disable the read confirmations just like you can the last online status.

The situation becomes even more complicated, especially if you consider the fact that a single tick could simply indicate that the recipient has their phone off (rare case, but still possible), is not connected to the network or has shown the notification on the display without having opened the WhatsApp app (widespread among iPhone owners).

Do you still use WhatsApp? Why haven't you switched to Telegram? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

3. Check the contact's profile photo

This is undoubtedly the most effective trick to check if you've really been blocked on WhatsApp because once you've been blacklisted, you won't be able to view your contact's profile photo anymore. Instead of the profile image, you will find the gray icon with the silhouette of a man, the same that you find listed for contacts who have decided not to upload any profile image.

If, however, the offending contact has never used any profile photos, even this trick will not provide you with the certainty of having been blocked or not.

Have you been blocked by a friend? Their profile picture will disappear if so! / © AndroidPIT

4. Try adding the contact to a new group

As suggested by Leo Boss, another way is to create a group and try to add the contact you suspect might have blocked you. If you can't add them to the group, it probably means you've been blocked.

As you can see, there's no way to verify 100 percent that you've been blocked on WhatsApp, and that's no accident. As specified on the official website of the world's most used messaging app, the developers have decided to keep this ambiguous to protect our privacy when we block one of our contacts. To find out if you've been blacklisted, all you have to do is put together the clues and use a little bit of intuition.

Remember that if you have been blocked, all messages sent will never be delivered to the recipient, even if/when you are unlocked. At the same time, however, when you block a contact, it will not be removed from the WhatsApp contact list, it will remain there in case you change your mind.

