We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

How to delete your Snapchat account

Authored by: David McCourt

There could be several reasons why you think it’s time to delete Snapchat. Perhaps you don’t like the latest update, or maybe you can’t bear to look at one more bloody pouting teenager with those droopy dog ears. Here’s how to delete a Snapchat account for good.

Social media companies are known for making this process purposely complex. After all, it is not in Snapchat’s interest to add a big ‘delete account’ button right in the mobile app when it’s whole business model is based around growing its number of users. Just like with Facebook, in order to delete, first you must deactivate Snapchat. You then have 30 days of cold turkey to get through before the company deletes all of your data.

AndroidPIT worst uis 0790
Time to call it a day? Here's how to delete a Snapchat account. / © ANDROIDPIT

You can’t delete Snapchat via the app, you have to it in a browser. Here is how to delete your Snaphchat account.

Remember: Deleting the Snapchat app does not delete your Snapchat account.

How to delete Snapchat in your web browser

  1. Go to this page from a web browser.
  2. Log in with your username and password.
  3. Confirm you are not a robot by checking the box.
  4. Confirm your username and password (again!).
  5. Scroll down. You can find the “Delete my account” option right at the bottom.
  6. Confirm, and you are almost done.

Sit tight for 30 days. If you log back in, Snapchat will reactivate your account. After 30 days your data is deleted.

Have you deleted your Snapchat account recently? Do you know a better method than this? Let us know in the comments below.

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 7 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: