How to display song lyrics in Instagram Stories

Millions of users of Instagram, the famous social network, will be delighted today. It is now possible to easily insert the lyrics of a song at the Stories, in a bid to compete with TikTok and recover some users who have already switched.

Until now, Instagram only allowed music to be added to the Stories using the service's music sticker. If you wanted to display the lyrics, you had to write them manually. Faced with the growing threat of TikTok, a competing app that also deploys this feature, Instagram reacted.

Today we are bringing lyrics to the music sticker so you can express yourself and share the mood of any moment. Try it in your story and learn more here: https://t.co/snnxyPYxtG pic.twitter.com/0KMcy5kUD1 — Instagram (@instagram) June 6, 2019

How to add song lyrics to Instagram

The option announced by Instagram is available on both Android and iOS in all countries offering the music sticker. However, some Android smartphones may not yet have the option. Fortunately, it is only a matter of time before the option arrives.

To add the lyrics of the songs to the Stories on Instagram, nothing could be easier.

Select the creation of a new Story and click on Stickers

Search Music and select it

Then search for your favorite song and select it

There you go, that's it! You can then adjust the lyrics display, change the words or change the colors or font of the lyrics. It is also possible to customize the scrolling of lyrics.

Adding the lyrics of the songs to your stories is child's play. AndroidPIT

Followers watching the Stories will then see the lyrics automatically displayed with the song. They can even interact with them and access more information about the artist or listen to the song.

Have you tested this new feature of Instagram?