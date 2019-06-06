Beta 4 of Android 10 Q released: here's how to download it

During this year's developer conference, Google announced a large number of new features for Android Q. Beta 4, available for download now for participants of the Beta program, takes a significant step forward in several respects, especially with regard to the tools for developers, i.e. the API.

The Android Q Beta 4 has, in fact, an API level of 29, already available within the Android SDK. This allows developers to start testing their apps for compatibility with the next version of the operating system and to prepare for new features. Applications can also be published on the Play Store.

Yesterday evening we also received the new update on our Pixel 3 XL. / © AndroidPIT

The new Beta version, with build number QPP4.190502.018, includes the June security patches and several new features, including:

New colors for the system interface

Receive system updates via the Play Store

Slightly redesigned lock screen

Introduction of Face Authentication in system settings

Bubbles function for messaging apps is now available

Adaptive notifications: the system will be able to automatically determine the priority of notifications received

How to download Android 10 Q Beta 4

Factory images for the Android Q Beta 4 are already available for download for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices, as well as the new Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Owners of such devices may also install the update via OTA by joining the Android Beta program.

Are you also trying the new Beta of Android Q? What do you think of it?