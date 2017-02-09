How to download and watch Netflix offline on Android

Netflix might be your go-to streaming service, but it was a little slow in rolling out offline viewing. Now, however, you can be watching your favorite show in just a few taps, provided you remember to download the episodes or movies while you have Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Assuming you're already familiar with how to use Netflix on Android, there's not too much more you need to know in order to watch Netflix content offline. All you need to do is:

Find the show or movie that you want to watch offline later and then click the download arrow to save it to your device. Really, it's that simple.

Netflix offline mode is really simple to use. / © AndroidPIT

While it's downloading, you'll get a little progress circle, and when it's complete, the icon changes to a mobile phone symbol. Clicking that allows you to either watch your downloaded movie or TV show, jump directly to your list of downloads, or delete that item directly.

While you're looking at the list of downloads, TV series are collected under their own seasons (rather than mixing individual episode downloads in the main list) and tapping the edit icon in the top-right corner allows you to bulk delete items you've downloaded simply by tapping on them.

By default, downloading content is only allowed on Wi-Fi connections, but if you have a particularly generous data allowance, or are feeling devil may care about it all, you can enable downloads on mobile data connections too. Wild times.

It's easier to batch delete titles from the download list. / © AndroidPIT

As not all titles are available to download, it might be better to find items you want to watch offline via the 'Available to download' section in the side-menu in the Android app, to spare yourself disappointment. One thing that would be handy is an indication of file size, before you download it though.

Netflix

Have you been hankering for Netflix offline mode? If you've tried it, let us know what you think Netflix could improve about the new feature too.