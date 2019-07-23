You can get WhatsApp on KaiOS devices everywhere, here's how to do it

KaiOS, the operating system used by some feature phones, such as the remake of the Nokia 8110 , finally has the official version of WhatsApp. Here's how to download it to your "less smart" device.

WhatsApp can finally be downloaded from the KaiStore, but only on KaiOS devices with at least 256MB or 512MB of RAM. It will also be pre-installed on selected phones from the third quarter of this year. The KaiOS version of WhatsApp supports both calls and messages and even includes end-to-end encryption, just like on Android and iOS.

We’re excited to announce that @WhatsApp is now available in the KaiStore, connecting friends and family through KaiOS-powered #SmartFeaturePhones using both 256MB and 512MB of RAM! https://t.co/pUnxKmWNk7 pic.twitter.com/G90AXNqtvB — KaiOS Technologies (@KaiOStech) 22 July 2019

For Matt Idem, COO of WhatsApp, "offering WhatsApp on KaiOS helps bridge the digital divide to connect with friends and family in a simple, secure and reliable way."

How to download WhatsApp on KaiOS

Downloading WhatsApp to KaiOS is very simple and the procedure is similar to that of Android and iOS smartphones.

Make sure you have a compatible phone (see list) Open the KaiStore Search and download WhatsApp Enjoy encrypted instant messaging

