How to fix screen burn-in on your Android smartphone
Ghost image or screen/image burn-in are names given to a permanent discoloration of your smartphone’s screen caused by irregular pixel usage. The prolonged use of static images can create a permanent shadow or ghost of that image on the screen. This problem is more common than you think, and happens most often on AMOLED screens (although LCD displays aren’t completely free of this bug). Fortunately, there is a solution to restore the image quality of your device.
The screen ghost happens when phosphor compounds that emit light to produce images lose their intensity with prolonged use. Moreover, the irregular use can "burn" an image onto the screen which will be visible all the time.
Many apps which are available in the Play Store promise to reduce or even stop the problem. One is the Screen Burn-in Tool.
The concept is simple: a sequence of primary colors is displayed on your device, restoring the "burnt" pixels. In fact, this was the original function of computer screen-savers: one dynamic image that appears when the screen is idle to makes the pixels "exercise" and ensure that the same area of display doesn’t remain constantly illuminated.Screen Burn-in Tool
Did your smartphone ever had this problem? Used another app to fix it?
Enjoyed the Omni, now it's time to learn!
This stuff needs a freaking epilepsy warning, God Damn
The screen changes colour super slowly. Like once a second. Have you even tried using the app?
Is this a permanent fix ?
Works on LG G5 (confirmed) I had a Snapchat chat burned partially into my screen. I let this run while I slept when I woke up I checked it and it was fixed. Thanks alot definitely didn't want to drop another $400 on a g5
oh good because i was messaging my friend on an app and i fell asleep and my phone doesn't sleep when the keyboard is up so it was on for 5 hours (also lg g5)
Thanks for verifying it works ! Going to try it on my old note 2 tonight
That did happen to me yesterday, i installed the app, and definitely worked for me, i had to let it run more than 8 hours, it's worth trying, trust me, i had the doubts, it really works
Nope, didn't help. I have a yellow patch in the middle and white where the keyboard is, and the status bar at the top.
You solved?
https ://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNzxLlPXLfg (remove space after https) Footage taken from the Samsung lab when they confused - for the first and last time - phosphor materials with phosphorus ;-)
Thanks for the suggestion, I have burn in from my keyboard. I will let you know if this helps.
You solved?
How on earth you know that Nicholas Bodley is beyond me, but I am very envious of your knowledge :)
Sorry, technical correction: You say, ."The screen ghost happens when phosphorus compounds that emit light to produce images lose their intensity with prolonged use."
That typically describes a CRT! Please learn the basics of backlit LCDs.
AMOLEDs emit light, but it's probably safe to say they are not compounds of phosphorus. CRT screen phosphors, as well, are rarely if ever compounds of phosphorus.
The red phosphor for color TV was, and might still be yttrium orthovanadate doped with europium. Exotic? I thought so! Zinc sulfide was popular for CRT oscilloscopes with green traces; I think it was doped with copper.
If you are fortunate enough to find a list of chemical compositions of phosphors, it's quite likely that few (if any) are phosphorus cempounds.
You probably picked up your explanation from an unreliable source; sorry.
The words phosphor[us] come from ancient Greek, the "phos" part referring to light, and the "phor" meaning that which carries, or close.
Phosphors are materials typically small crystals that emit light when lit by different light, nearly always with a shorter wavelength. That different light can be visible, for those super-bright so-called "neon" pigments, originally Day-Glo (tm). Traditionally, though, ultraviolet (UV) light makes them glow. Black light is long-wave UV.
As well, in CRTs and vacuum fluorescent displays, phosphors glow when hit by electrons; these are in a vacuum.
|•|•|•|
Phosphorus is a chemical element, in pure form generally at least nasty, and its white form is simply horrid.
Please see Wikipedia for more about it. IIrc, it's white phosphorus, when exposed to air, that oxidizes and glows in the dark; that's how it got its name.
Please try not to confuse phosphors with the chemical element phosphorus.
Apologies for typos I didn't catch! Poking glass is error-prone.