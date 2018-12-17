Here's how to get a free copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey
PC gamers in the US can get a free copy of Assasin's Creed Odyssey via Google's Project Stream. Anyone who plays the Ubisoft game as part of the Google game streaming service trial - for at least an hour - can claim a free copy of the game plus 1,000 helix credits from Ubisoft's Uplay service.
The testing period for Project Stream is open now and runs until January 15th, 2019. Also, all of your save data and items from the game will transfer over to your Uplay copy when Google's browser-based service trial ends. The data transfer promise includes both earned and purchased items but not unspent credits.
Even if you are not signed up to Project Stream, it is not too late. You can sign up at this link and still be eligible to claim a free copy of Assasin's Creed Odyssey. You must be at least 17-years-old to sign up.
As we reported when Google's game streaming project was launched, you’ll need to have at least 25Mbps of download bandwidth for the service to work, and it is only available in the US at the moment.
Assassin's Creed Oddesy is the latest installment in the popular action-adventure series from French developer, Ubisoft. The story takes players on a journey to become a legendary Spartan hero. The PC version of the game currently has a Metacritic score of 84.
What do you think about the deal to get a free copy of the game? Have you played the title? Let us know.
Source: Android Police
