How to get Google Assistant on your non-Pixel device

If you want to try Google Assistant, but you don't have a Pixel phone, there's still hope. While it is only available on a few devices, you can still use the Google Allo app to get the Google Assistant on your phone. Read on to find out more.

What is Google Assistant?

The Google Assistant is an intelligent personal assistant that can engage in two-way conversations to answer a question, play a song, throw on your favorite TV show (via Chromecast), and control lighting and thermostats without leaving the comfort of your couch.

How to get Google Assistant

Google Assistant is only available for a handful of devices at the moment, but more are sure to be announced later.

If you aren't lucky enough to have one of these devices and you want to try the new Google Assistant, you're not out of luck. There's another way to get it while you wait for Google bring it to your device: the Google Allo messaging app.

Google Allo

Google refers to Allo as a 'smart' messaging app since it integrates Google Assistant. We're not overly fond of Google Allo since it's a privacy fan's nightmare, but it does have a few nice features like Smart Reply response suggestions, Ink to doodle on photos or add text overlay, Stickers, SHOUT or whisper-sized text and Incognito mode. The Incognito mode is especially crucial for privacy since the app doesn't encrypt your messages end-to-end, supposedly for the sake of Google Assistant being able to function.

With the Allo app you can use Google Assistant to do basic tasks, like get directions or find restaurants from within a chat. To do this you just add @google, and the Assistant is summoned and ready. You can also create a one-on-one chat with the Google Assistant to set reminders, get flight updates and similar other requests.

Google Allo

Other solutions

There was a method which involved using an APK of the Google App Alpha to get Google Assistant to show up on non-Pixel phones with Android 5.0 Lollipop and up. However, the method no longer works and shouldn't be tried. Hopefully Google will bring Assistant to more smartphones soon, but for now, we advise readers to stick to Google Allo.

What do you think of the Google Assistant? Which device did you try it on? Let us know in the comments.