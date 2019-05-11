How to install Android Auto and make your car smarter

Android Auto is an app developed by Google that allows you to interact with mobile devices while driving legally and without distraction thanks to Google Assistant support. But how does it all work? Which smartphones and vehicles are compatible? Can it be used on any car? The answer to all these questions is right here in our dedicated guide.

What is Android Auto?

Android Auto is the proprietary Google app available on the Google Play Store. It is used for mirroring apps from an Android device to the car's built-in dashboard display. Android Auto is designed with an intuitive interface, large button panels and voice controls are possible thanks to the integration of Google Assistant.

With Android Auto, you don't have to take your hands off the wheel anymore. / © AndroidPIT

What do you need to be able to use Android Auto?

To use Android Auto, you must have an Android-compatible device and a car that can support the app. However, other requirements are also necessary, including:

a device running Android 5.0 or higher

a perpetually active Internet connection

a USB cable for mirroring between your smartphone and the dashboard of your car

a car with dashboard display compatible with Android Auto (not all cars offer this feature)

Make sure you have all of the required things in place. / © Facebook

How to install Android Auto

First of all, make sure you meet all the requirements we listed above in place, then you can download the official Android Auto app from the Play Store. Once installed, accept all of the permissions requests to ensure that Android Auto can work to its full potential and offer you the best experience while driving.

Which regions is Android Auto available in?

Android Auto is available in several countries, but of course not everywhere. To find out which countries support Google's safe driving platform, please refer to the following table:

Android Auto: compatible countries Argentina Australia Austria Brazil Bolivia Canada Chile Colombia Dominican Republic Ecuador France Germany Guatemala India Ireland Italy Japan Mexico New Zealand Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Russia Spain Switzerland United Kingdom United States Uruguay Venezuela

You can also view the constantly updated list on the official Android Auto website at this link.

Getting to your destination has never been easier. / © AndroidPIT

On which devices can I install Android Auto?

As we have mentioned, Android Auto is only compatible with devices running Android 5 Lollipop software or a more recent version. However, to enjoy a better experience, we recommend using a smartphone with at least Android 6 Marshmallow installed.

In addition, we would also like to point out that (at the moment) there is no type of limit or restriction to Android Auto in the terms of devices with root privileges. So you can still use the app even if you have rooted your smartphone.

What apps are compatible with Android Auto?

At the moment, Android Auto offers the possibility to listen to music, call friends and family without ever taking your hands off the wheel, as well as send text messages or navigate to your desired destination. All of this is possible through the simple mirroring of apps already installed on your smartphone (even those of third parties) to the display in the dashboard of your vehicle.

Of course, not all apps are compatible, but Android Auto offers support for a growing number of apps and, to date, there are definitely more than a hundred. The most popular and most used include Waze, Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Play Music, Spotify and so on.

Not all cars are compatible with Android Auto. / © AndroidPIT

To discover all the apps compatible with Android Auto you can visit the official page of the Play Store.

What to do if your car is not compatible with Android Auto

As we said earlier, not all cars offer compatibility with Android Auto series. The only possible alternative (in addition to buying a new car) is to install a compatible third-party entertainment system in the dashboard.

But before you proceed, take a look at the updated list of cars that can offer integration with Android Auto at this link.