How to make phone calls with your smart speaker

Smart speakers and smart displays help us save time daily with their smart functionality. But did you know that you can also use them to make calls and video calls? Find out how in our dedicated guide.

Calling with Google Smart Speakers: what you need

In order to make calls with your Google smart speaker, you must meet the following requirements:

The latest version of the Google Home app

Google account connected to the smart speaker or smart display

Residence in the United States, United Kingdom or Canada

Google Assistant language set to English (US), English (UK) or Canadian French or English

Unfortunately, you can only make Google Home calls in the UK, USA and Canada. / © AndroidPIT

How to make calls with Google Smart Speakers

As you may have guessed, in Europe it is not yet possible to make calls via Google's smart speakers, as the service is only available for:

US or Canadian phone numbers from a US or Canadian number

British phone numbers from a UK number

International and chargeable numbers (1-900) if you have connected your speaker or smart display to a Google Fi number (only available in the USA) or a Google Voice number that has credit

Video calls with Google smart displays: what you need

Video calls via Google Duo are available everywhere and you only need to meet these requirements to make them:

Install the Google Duo app on your smartphone

Install and launch the Google Home application

Select your smart display

Tap on Settings

Select Video Call Duo and follow the steps

If you have a Google smart display you can make video calls with Google Duo. / © AndroidPIT

How to make video calls with Google smart displays

Once you have installed the two apps and configured everything, just say the words "Hey Google, call [contact]" or "Hey Google, video call [contact]". We also remind you that in order to make video calls or calls via Google Duo with your smart display you must allow access to your personal contacts.

Calling with Amazon smart speakers: what you need

Even Amazon speakers with Alexa on board are able to make calls and video calls. Of course, you will need to meet these requirements before you start:

Alexa application installed on your smartphone

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Show

Amazon account associated with the Alexa app and your smart speaker or smart display

Amazon Echo smart speakers can also make calls to each other. / © AndroidPIT

How to call and video call with Amazon smart speakers

Once you have configured the Alexa app on your smartphone and synchronized the same Amazon account on your Amazon Echo, just say "Alexa, call [contact name]" or "Alexa, start video calling with [contact name]".

Of course, Alexa will only be able to call other Amazon accounts or compatible Echo devices and not landline and mobile phone numbers (including emergency calls). However, Alexa allows you to link your Skype account, which will allow you to make these kinds of calls.

The Amazon Echo Show allows you to make video calls, even via Skype. / © AndroidPIT

To make a Skype call using Alexa, all you have to do is say the command "Alexa, call [contact name] with Skype", or "Alexa, call [contact]'s mobile phone with Skype".

Have you tried using your smart speaker or smart display to make calls? Share your experience with us in the comments below.