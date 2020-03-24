How to play Pokémon GO at home and still catch 'em all

Growlithes romp around on the street, a Pikachu rides along in the train, and in the forest, we meet Seedots - with Pokémon GO we were lured outside. If you still want to participate in Raids or catch new pocket monsters, however, you can also do so from the comfort of your own home. We'll show you how to enjoy the game despite the #stayhome situation.

For our Pokémon, we'll not only travel over rough and smooth terrain, but also through water if necessary! But we don't always have the time to leave the house for challenges or for raids. To make sure you don't have to miss out on the Pokémon GO gaming experience whilst stuck at home, Niantic has come up with a few ideas. Here are a few tips for you.

Use Incense: this way the little monsters come to you

If you don't want to spend a lot of time looking for Pokémon, just use incense. Once triggered, the small and large monsters will appear right next to you on the map. The special thing is that Niantic has increased the item's duration. Instead of half an hour, it now works twice as long and attracts more Pokémon than usual. You can now attract up to 60 different Pokémon for about one hour.

If you want to stock up on this useful item, you are very lucky at the moment. At the moment 30 pieces of incense for only one PokéCoin are sold in the shop.

Nothing works without Poké Balls: how to refill your stash

One Pokémon, one ball - so much for the theory. But if the monster blows up the capsule, you'll quickly incur higher 'ball costs'. To avoid being left empty-handed in the middle of the catch, you can open gifts you received from other players. These contain the necessary balls as well as other useful items. Remember that you can now open 30 gifts in one day instead of 20. You can also now buy a 100-Poké Ball bundle for one PokéCoin.

If you don't have the necessary friends for the gifts, you don't have to be angry. The Pokémon Go Community on Reddit is sure to have the right helpers and maybe even a new friend or two.

Battling non-stop, without any restrictions

Always collecting Pokémon and hoarding balls is boring in the long run. It's a good thing Niantic has taken care of this as well. Because now you don't have to be near your friends anymore to battle them. The only condition for unlimited fighting fun is that you must be so-called Super Friends with your battle partner. If you have fulfilled this requirement, you can even earn items (e.g. Stardust) in the first three battles.

If battling with friends is not enough, you can also try your hand at the battle league. While you usually have to run three kilometers to unlock another round (up to five in total), you can now do so without conditions. By the way, you will also get presents if you pass rounds and fights here.

You can still battle your friends from the comfort of your own home. / © AndroidPIT

Pokémon Levels: climb to new levels of friendship for a stronger team

Lugia or Landorus: raid bosses are a lot of work and it takes the perfect team to face the battle. Before you go into battle, you should collect a lot of experience points (EXP) and you can do that better than from the sofa at home.

If you exchange enough gifts with a new friend (maybe you've found someone in the Pokémon GO community) and battle with them, you'll increase your friendship level. If you move up to a new friendship level, you and your friend will each receive an egg of good luck.

Switch special: catch Meltan for your Pokémon GO Team

If you have a Nintendo Switch and you own either "Pokémon Let's Go Pickachu" or "Pokémon Let's Go Evoli", you can also add Meltan to your Pokémon GO Horde. With a Mystery Box, you have the possibility to catch the monster within - at the moment one hour - usually 30 minutes. Of course, you don't get the box for free. You have to: