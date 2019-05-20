How to sign up for Minecraft Earth and get an early AR adventure

Minecraft recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary and as part of that, revealed the next step for the blocky crafting game that took over the world. It's...going to take over the world some more, thanks to the magic of augmented reality. Minecraft Earth is the name of the AR game that aims to turned the real world into a sandbox, and it could be the next AR craze a la Pokémon Go! Here's how to make sure you get it ASAP.

A whole decade on, Minecraft remains incredibly popular, especially among youngsters. Microsoft says about half of all children in the US between ages 9 and 11 still regularly play Minecraft. So it's no surprise that Mojang and Microsoft have been working together to integrate the Minecraft universe, with its different materials, tools and creatures, into the real world.

What will Minecraft Earth be like?

Early hands-on sessions with the game have revealed some interesting details about gameplay. One part of the game involves wandering around looking for and collecting resources, looting around your neighborhood for rewards. Which is far enough, since we can't have everyone picking up a shovel and digging in real life. But you can also discover 'adventures', which, if you activate them, superimpose Minecraft environments as 3D holograms over the real world, visible through your smartphone cameras. Enter an adventure and you'll have to deal with traps and enemies but also get greater rewards. Even more fun: you can co-op with friends to raid dungeons together.