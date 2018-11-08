How to take a screenshot on iPhone or iPad, home button or no
Screenshots are handy for quickly saving information to your phone for when you need to check it later, and is usually quick and simple to do. But on iOS devices, it can get a bit tricky, especially since the recent generation have ditched the home button in favor of using the volume button. In this guide we'll help you keep it straight.
How to take a screenshot on the iPhone X or later
- Press and hold the Side button on the right side of the iPhone.
- Quickly press the Volume up button on the left side, then release the buttons.
- A preview thumbnail of your screenshot appears for a few seconds in the lower-left corner of the screen.
- You can tap the thumbnail to edit it and add drawings and text with Markup, press and hold the thumbnail to share the screenshot, or swipe left on the thumbnail to dismiss it.
How to take a screenshot on an iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch
- Press and hold the Top button and then also the Volume Up button, then release both buttons.
- A preview thumbnail of your screenshot appears for a few seconds in the lower-left corner of the screen.
- You can tap the thumbnail to edit it and add drawings and text with Markup, press and hold the thumbnail to share the screenshot, or swipe left on the thumbnail to dismiss it.
On iPhone 8 or earlier, iPad, and iPod touch
- Press and hold the Top or Side button.
- Immediately click the Home button, then release the Top or Side button.
- A preview thumbnail of your screenshot appears for a few seconds in the lower-left corner of the screen.
- You can tap the thumbnail to edit it and add drawings and text with Markup, press and hold the thumbnail to share the screenshot, or swipe left on the thumbnail to dismiss it.
How to take a screenshot using AssistiveTouch
AssistiveTouch is a software feature that allows you to perform more complex gesture commands on your iOS device e.g., pinching, 3D Touch, or multi-finger swiping.
- First, go to Settings > General > Accessibility and toggle AssistiveTouch. You can even enable AssistiveTouch only for screenshots.
- You can choose to have the screenshot action in the Open Menu option - the default format. But you can also customize this to make it even faster at Settings > General > Accessibility > AssistiveTouch > Customize Top Level Menu.
- There, you can assign the add Screenshot command and choose if you want the menu to open up through single-tap, double-tap, long press, or 3D touch. If you’re using AssistiveTouch just for screenshots, you can also set the same action to take a screenshot directly.
- Use your assigned action to bring up the Menu, or take a screenshot directly, depending on your settings.
- Just like with screenshots using physical buttons, you should see a quick flash and shutter sound (if not in silent mode), and the same preview thumbnail that you can tap to edit or swipe to dismiss.
To find your screenshots on any iOS device, look in Photos > Albums > Screenshots. Did you find it tricky to take screenshots on the iPhone or iPad? Let us know in the comments below.
