Google Play Music discontinued: how to transfer to YouTube Music

Echoing the lyrics of a famous ABBA song, "Thank You For The Music", Google Play Music is set to cease. With the rollout of two new transfer functions, Google has laid the marker that points to the imminent end of the well-known music player. In this tutorial, we will show you how to transfer your purchased content and playlist from Google Play Music - so all is not lost.

This was not a sudden announcement where Google would shut the doors to Google Play Music for good. It was in 2018 when Google announced that Google Play Music was set to come to an end without providing us with a specific date. For a long time, the company remained silent over the service's demise. Now that Google has introduced transfer services that allows Google Play Music users to secure their content over to YouTube Music and Google Podcast, you know that Google Play Music is living on borrowed time. We will provide a tutorial on how to get it done.

Starting today, we’re making it simple to transfer your Google Play Music library to @YouTubeMusic. Migrate your playlists, uploads, and personal preferences with one click. Access is rolling out now, welcome to your new home for music! More info here → https://t.co/otC0J6Pwwh pic.twitter.com/HGSxlALkSt — Google Play Music (@GooglePlayMusic) May 12, 2020

How to transfer Google Play Music to YouTube Music

For music enthusiasts, Google Play Music will most probably be taken over by YouTube Music, where the latter has gained more similarities to Google Play Music in terms of its interface recently. Hence, migrating over to YouTube Music should be a natural event without running into too many difficulties.

This is how you transfer your Google Play Music account over to YouTube Music:

First, download the YouTube Music App for iOS or Android. Tap the Transfer button within YouTube Music to proceed with the transfer of your history and Google Play Music content. At the YouTube Music start screen, you should now be able to see your updated recommendations.

Note: You can find out if every single last bit of music has found its way to its new home by visiting Google. You will then receive an email when the music library has been successfully transferred. For those who prefer a visual explanation, Google has uploaded an explanation video on YouTube.