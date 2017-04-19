How to turn off voicemail on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile

Having voicemail on your cell phone just makes sense. After all, who is available 100 percent of the time? But, it can also get on your nerves. We'll show you how to turn your voicemail off for phones on all major US carriers here. Unfortunately, it involves calling customer service, no matter whether you're a Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile or Sprint customer.

How to turn off voicemail on Verizon

With Verizon, there are several versions of voicemail (basic, visual and premium visual). Some types of voicemail cost $2.99 per month, so there's even more reason to get rid of them. To disable voicemail on Verizon, you'll have to call customer service at (800) 922-0204 and request that they turn it off.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee Paying $2.99 per month for voicemail is absurd What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

How to turn off voicemail on AT&T

To disable voicemail on AT&T, you'll have to call 611 from your AT&T phone, or you can call (800) 331-0500 from any other phone to reach customer service. From there, you can remove the voicemail feature and delete your mailbox.

To deactivate your voicemail, you'll have to call customer service. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off voicemail on Sprint

To disable voicemail on Sprint, you have to contact customer service. From your Sprint phone, you can dial *2. From any phone, you can call (855) 639-4644. Don't forget to have your account info handy before you speak to a representative, as it will speed up the process.

How to turn off voicemail on T-Mobile

To reach customer service and remove the voicemail feature form your T-Mobile phone, call 611 from your T-Mobile device. Or you can call (877) 746-0909 from any line to reach T-Mobile and ask them to deactivate your mailbox.

Alternative method: disable call forwarding to turn off voicemail

Go to your device's main Settings menu, then to Device > Apps > Phone > More settings > Call forwarding > Voice call. Then, disable these three things: Forward When Busy, Forward When Unanswered and Forward When Unreached. This option may not be available on your phone, but it's worth a try if you don't want to call your wireless carrier!

In conclusion, if you want to turn off the voicemail feature on your phone and get rid of the voice mailbox for good, you'll have to call your wireless service provider. Let us know how it goes in the comments!