How to use Memoji on WhatsApp on Android

One of the most popular features of the iPhone is undoubtedly the Memoji and Animoji. Unfortunately, these Apple-made animated characters are not available on Android smartphones. However, there is still a possibility to use Memoji on Android (and especially on WhatsApp). We'll explain how in this article.

Jump to:

Memoji are no more than personalized Animoji created by Apple. They allow you to create a mini comic strip version of your face (or another person's, if you wish). It is possible to customize skin color, hair, eyes, mouth, glasses, facial hair, facial shape, etc. In other words, it is the Apple version of Bitmoji on Snapchat or AR Emoji on Samsung.

The creation of these Memoji is done from the Messages application. With iOS 13 and iPadOS, your Memoji becomes a pack of stickers accessible from your keyboard. To create Memoji, here is the procedure to follow:

Open the Messages application Press the Animoji (monkey) icon and scroll to the right Click on New Memoji Customize the characteristics of your Memoji and validate Your Animoji is created and a Memoji sticker pack is then automatically created!

You can create several Memoji © / AndroidPIT

Although it may seem impossible, it is indeed possible to use and send iPhone Memoji on WhatsApp from your Android smartphone. The procedure is not necessarily simple but should delight Android users who are fond of these characters.

Before you start, know that you will need a friend or acquaintance using an iPhone on iOS 13. Then ask him to create a Memoji with your likeness (or a Memoji to your liking). Then from his iPhone, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on the iPhone and create a discussion with you Press the text entry field Click on the Emoji icon on the keyboard and click on the three points -"..." Then select the Memoji you want and send them

And these are my Memoji / © AndroidPIT

Take back your Android smartphone and follow these steps:

Click on each sticker and save your sticker by selecting Add to Favorites The Memojis are then saved in your WhatsApp stickers

Adding Memoji to your Android stickers is child's play © / AndroidPIT

To send your Memoji to one of your friends, simply access your WhatsApp stickers. Unfortunately, it is not possible to save them on your Android keyboard to send them via SMS.

What do you think of these Memoji? Is this a feature you like? Would you like to see Android natively offer this feature?