Made by Google: how to watch the Pixel event on 15 October

The appointment with the new Google Pixel has been set. The Pixel 4 is probably the least mysterious Google device ever but it's worth following the event live for several reasons: to know the price, to admire them more closely and to hope to be surprised with some other Google news. It would be rather disappointing if Google showed us only the already known Pixel 4, don't you think?

The event has been scheduled for October 15 at 10:00 ET it will start with Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, on stage. To follow the event's live stream you can just open YouTube and get comfortable!

What will Google reveal on October 15?

Google Pixel 4 (XL)

The presence of the new generation of Pixel 4 phones is obvious. Again this year we expect to see two variants: Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. The differences between the two models should be reduced to size, display resolution, the size of the battery and price. The other internal components, software and photography, the core of Google smartphones, should be the same on both variants.

What do we know about the new Pixel 4 phones? I'd say almost everything. This year the rumors have had no respite and some have even come from the brand itself. Funny, isn't it? Probably with this strategy, Google tried to put some order and take some ownership over the rumors but if the intent was to stop them, well, the company miserably failed.

Technical specifications (leaked) Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Display 5.7" OLED 2,280 x 1,080 pixels 90Hz refresh rate 6.3" OLED 3,040 x 1,440 pixels 90Hz refresh rate OS Android 10 Android 10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Memory 6GB / 64/128GB no microSD 6GB / 64/128GB no microSD Battery 2,800 mAh Wireless charging 3,700 mAh Wireless charging Camera Back: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide angle) + 16 MP (telephoto)

Front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide angle) Back: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide angle) + 16 MP (telephoto)

Front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide angle) Special features Face Unlock 3D

Motion Sense IP68 Bluetooth 5.0 Face Unlock 3D

Motion Sense IP68 Bluetooth 5.0 Price ? ?

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL datasheets are therefore practically complete and almost everything is known from the design side too. On the body, a square module will host the photographic section. On the front, there's no notch but a beautiful black frame that houses the front camera.

The power button on the right will stand out with an extra touch of color... nothing exciting from my point of view but tastes are tastes. Take a look for yourself, in case you missed them:

Google Pixelbook Go

October 15 could be a good time for a new laptop for Google. It could be called the Pixelbook Go and arrive in different variants that will differ in the resolution offered by the display, RAM and internal storage offered, thus diversifying in price and meeting different needs. It seems that all the variants will offer a 13.3-inch touch display with a format of 16:9 but that only some will offer a resolution in 4K. This was reported by an anonymous source to 9to5Google.

The laptop should be based on Chromebook architecture and should be designed for portability. What does that mean? The Pixelbook Go should launch at a reduced weight and should be made of magnesium alloy. Also part of the package are more powerful speakers, two front microphones, a 2-megapixel camera, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google Home Mini 2

During the event Google could present the second generation of the Google Home Mini which, according to 9to5Google, will be renamed as Nest Mini. The new speaker should keep more or less the same compact size as the first generation, and offer a better audio experience thanks to a higher maximum volume and better bass.

The Nest Mini could also offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, be released in new colors and with a wall mount.

Nest Wi-Fi

Nest WiFi is nothing more than the successor to Google Wi-Fi. The new router can be controlled with your voice, and will offer the other features already known as Assistant and will opt for a new design (we are hearing talk of three different colors). Nest Wi-Fi should also arrive together with small units to be placed in the home that connect to the main hub. And it is precisely the smaller units that will offer the support of Google Assistant.

These are, for now, the devices rumored for the event Made by Google on October 15. Do you think Google will be able to keep the attention of users even though you know almost everything about the new Pixel phones?