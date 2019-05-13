How to watch the OnePlus 7 (Pro) launch live from London

OnePlus is practically ready to lift the curtain and show the world its new pair of flagship killers. Do you have plans for Tuesday, May 14 at 16:00 BST? Clear your schedule, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are coming!

OnePlus is about to host three simultaneous launch events in the UK, US and India where it will announce its two new flagship smartphones. Yes, you read correctly, this time there will be two, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, which, according to the Chinese manufacturer, will be able to take on any flagship on the market today.

Of course, this is a clear reference to the Pro variant, since OnePlus 7 will only be an update of the device of the previous generation, at least according to what we learned from the rumors and leaks that are already scattered around online.

Tickets to participate in the launch sold out in no time at all and lucky spectators will have to show up in one of the cities where the event will be held at 14:00 BST on May 14. If you don't have the opportunity to attend in person, you can still follow the keynote live via the official OnePlus YouTube channel or through its website.