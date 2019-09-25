How to watch the OnePlus 7T livestream, and win a trip to London

September 26 is the day in which OnePlus will show its latest products to Indian users. It's an event that can be streamed and that you should not miss if you already want to get an idea about the OnePlus 7T and the other products that the Chinese manufacturer will bring to Europe.

OnePlus 7T event: where, when and above all what

New Delhi, September 26 at 3:30 p.m local time

OnePlus will hold its (first) event in India, New Delhi, on September 26 at 15:30 local time. What do we expect to see? The OnePlus 7T will be the number one protagonist of the event, already unveiled on social media by Pete Lau himself. The reason?

In addition to shedding some light on the many rumors leaked on the web about the successor to OnePlus 7, they'll probably show how the 7T has something more than a few small improvements over its predecessor. Two main improvements will be in the camera sector that houses three sensors in a circular design and the 90Hz display announced. The newcomer should then run Android 10, with all the new features introduced by Google in the new update.

During the event in India, OnePlus TV should finally make its debut. It should be a 55-inch QLED TV that will act as a hub for the IoT devices that are increasingly crowding our homes. So OnePlus, like Honor and Huawei, try to reach users' living rooms and dive into a profitable smart home market.

OnePlus TV is ready to debut in India / © OnePlus

London, October 10 at 17:00 local time

Yes, OnePlus will hold another event in London on October 10. During this event, it will announce its new products for the international market. London will also host the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV. We also expect another device, however, the invitation itself refers to the OnePlus 7T "series". So in London we can expect to see the OnePlus 7T Pro too!

If you want to follow the London event live, you can take part in the competition to win a three-day trip to London including your hotel, lunch with Pete Lau, a VIP ticket to the launch event, backstage access and the chance to be among the first to try out the brand's new flagships.

To participate you must fill in the online form or tag Pete on Twitter and ask him a question using the keyword Smooth (be sure to use the hashtag #OnePlusWinATrip). Also, make sure you enter the competition by midnight on September 26 and that you meet the following requirements:

You will travel from Europe or North America You are free between October 8 and 10 Speak English so that you can communicate with the OnePlus team Be a fan of the brand

For more details about the competition take a look directly at the OnePlus forum.

How to follow the launch of OnePlus 7T live streaming

If you want to watch OnePlus 7T and the brand's new smart TV live, just get comfortable and start streaming below: