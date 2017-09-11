How to watch the Apple iPhone 8 livestream

On September 12, Apple will launch its next flagship phone: the iPhone 8. Apple may also announce a few other of its products at the eagerly anticipated event - we're hoping and expecting to see something of the Apple Watch 3 and potentially also something about iOS 11. It's also the 10th edition of this event, which marks a special day in Apple's calendar, so we can expect something pretty special this year...

When is the iPhone 8 launch event?

The launch event will be on September 12 at 1PM ET (10AM PT or 6PM in the UK).

Apple's event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, where we're expecting to see several products announced: the iPhone 8, hopefully the Apple Watch 3, Apple 4K TV and maybe even AirPods 2 as well as news on iOS 11. The tenth anniversary iPhone could be called either the iPhone X or the iPhone 8 according to rumors. Plus, two more phones have been rumored which may be dubbed iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, or even iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. We'll have to wait and see.

How to watch the livestream

To watch the livestream, you should head to the Apple Special Event 2017 website. Depending on what device you're using to watch the livestream, there are various requirements for compatibility:

From Android

Watching the event from an Android device is probably the most difficult way of streaming the event (hey, why would Apple make it easy?!). You'll have to download the VLC media player app. Once it's installed, tap on the menu icon (the hamburger) and then tap 'Stream'. The link to add should be the one below, but if it isn't, we'll update it as soon as we can: http://appleliveevents-i.akamaihd.net/hls/live/222436/1609lijbsdfvoihbadfvohbsdfvljhb/master/4500/4500.m3u8?t=YWxpc2FtaXg=

From Windows PC or laptop (and Linux)

You need Windows 10 or later and the Microsoft Edge browser. Alternatively, you can use VLC media player to stream the event live. Once you're installed the software on your device, navigate to the tab called 'Media' then click on "Open Network Stream..." (or just press Ctrl+N). Then insert the URL link below:

We believe the link for VLC will be: http://appleliveevents-i.akamaihd.net/hls/live/222436/1609lijbsdfvoihbadfvohbsdfvljhb/master/4500/4500.m3u8?t=YWxpc2FtaXg= but if it isn't, we'll update it as soon as we have the correct one.

From iPhone, iPad, or iPod

Make sure you have iOS 7 at least and open up Safari Internet browser. Head over to the Apple Special Event page and you're good to go.

From Mac

You can use Safari Internet browser to watch the iPhone 8 launch (has to be Safari, not another browser). You need at least Safari version 6.0.5 and make sure your system is running OS X 10.8.5. Then just head over to the Apple Special Event page.

From Apple TV

You need a 2, 3 or 4th Generation Apple TV running software 6.2 or more recent. Download the Apple Events app and just tune in at 1PM ET!