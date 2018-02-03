How will you be watching the Superbowl tomorrow?

Superbowl LII 2018 is around the corner. This year, NBC will have their turn to air the show. Millions in the US will now have to choose where and how to watch it, which can be a tricky decision.

The good news is, that if you would like to watch it over the Internet, NBC is streaming the game via their website and also on their sports app, for free! Other app options include SlingTV or Direct TV Now. And as usual, if you have satellite or cable TV, you can watch it from the NBC channel in real time.

Watch on your phone or tablet

With NFL Mobile or Yahoo apps, you’ll won’t miss a thing as you’ll be able to take the game with you wherever you go. On your tablet, simply install the NBC sports app.

NBC Sports

Outside of the US?

Although you won’t have access to the NBC apps, there are some other options if you’re outside the country. In the UK for example, the Super Bowl will be showing on Sky Sports and BBC One (just don’t forget the time difference!). If you want to stream it, head on over to BBC iPlayer, Sky Go or BBC Sport. All of these are available on Android. With streaming services and apps, you can watch them not only in the US, but anywhere in the world.

Streaming: how to

This video demonstrates how to stream the game no matter what device you are watching on. Whether it's your phone, laptop, chromecast, Apple TV, or simply cable, you wont be missing out on the big game.

So, who’s excited for Sunday? How will you be watching the Super Bowl?