WWDC 2020: How to watch the Apple keynote live on June 22

Apple's conference for developers will be held on Monday, June 22nd. There are likely to be announcements about iOS 14 and the new MacBook under ARM, among other things.

The simplest and most accessible to all is of course the stream on YouTube that you can already find here .

The keynote hosted by Tim Cook will take place on June 22nd from 10:00 PT and 13:00 ET. If you like in the UK, that's 18:00. The event will be broadcast live via YouTube but also on the Apple website (via the Events page) or the Apple Events application from Apple TV.

Unlike the IFA 2020 , the event will be totally virtual but also free for developers who previously had to pay $1,600 and especially be lucky enough to be selected by Cupertino to attend.

Possible announcements at the WWDC 2020 keynote from Apple

The WWDC is designed for developers, so we're going to talk a lot more about software than hardware. The new iOS 14 for iPhone and iPad, the new versions of watchOS and macOS for Apple Watch and MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro, and maybe also tvOS for Apple TV.

The new version of iOS could benefit from some interesting interface changes: current rumors are about a new home screen design with support for mobile widgets, a list of all installed applications, and iPad-inspired multitasking.

For all that, some rumors obviously predict product announcements from Apple. For example, the first MacBook under ARM and no longer Intel could be officialized at the WWDC 2020. Other rumors point to a possible update for the iMac in terms of design.

A new Apple TV has also been discussed with a more powerful processor, an Apple A12X for example. An update that would be more than welcome for the Apple TV 4K which is still released in 2017.

In any case, we will follow the live keynote and will be reporting on all the news and announcements as they come in. Stay tuned for that!

Also to be read on AndroidPIT: