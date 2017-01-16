HTC 10 Android update: latest news

The HTC 10 was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, gaining instant popularity due to it being so close to a stock Android device. Now HTC has started to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to its flagship device. According to the latest news, HTC 10 smartphones should expect to receive Nougat and the latest security patch before the end of January 2017.

HTC 10 Android Nougat update

HTC had commenced its initial rollout of Android Nougat to all HTC 10 devices in November 2016, but things came to a halt when the update was found to be buggy. The exact details on the nature of the bugs haven't been made public by the company, and there was no information from the company on when they expected to resume the Nougat rollout. The wait for Nougat may (finally) be over, as the rumor mill is indicating that HTC may begin its new rollout within the next three weeks. This information was revealed by the usually reliable source @LlabTooFeR via Twitter.

dir="ltr" lang="en">HTC 10 (EU + carrier versions) to get Android N with January security patch within next 3 weeks. Relax and wait. — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) January 14, 2017

At the moment the word is that only EU devices and carrier versions of the HTC 10 are scheduled to receive Nougat when the rollout resumes in the coming weeks. That being said, it's anticipated that other regions will receive the update relatively soon afterwards.

T-Mobile US released its Nougat update to its HTC 10 smartphones in early January. Arriving as version 2.37.531.5, and weighing in at 1.22 GB, there is little other information on what other changes have been included in this update. Installation details are now available on the HTC website. For the moment, there is no indication of when the other major US carriers will be rolling out their own updates, but it should be sometime soon.

AP Angela Palmer My carrier is always slow to update What do you think? 50 50 3 participants

The HTC Vice President for Product Management Mo Versi has tweeted that owners of unlocked HTC 10 devices can update their devices directly via the HTC website. So, if you are the lucky owner of an unlocked HTC 10, you can update your smartphone as soon as you have finished reading this article.

The HTC 10 - now with Nougat! / © AndroidPIT

Are you waiting (patiently?) for your HTC 10 to receive the latest version of Android? Are you expecting it to improve your user experience? Let us know in the comments below.