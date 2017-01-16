This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
3 min read 45 Shares No comments

HTC 10 Android update: latest news

Authored by: Angela Palmer

The HTC 10 was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, gaining instant popularity due to it being so close to a stock Android device. Now HTC has started to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to its flagship device. According to the latest news, HTC 10 smartphones should expect to receive Nougat and the latest security patch before the end of January 2017. 

HTC 10 Android Nougat update

HTC had commenced its initial rollout of Android Nougat to all HTC 10 devices in November 2016, but things came to a halt when the update was found to be buggy. The exact details on the nature of the bugs haven't been made public by the company, and there was no information from the company on when they expected to resume the Nougat rollout. The wait for Nougat may (finally) be over, as the rumor mill is indicating that HTC may begin its new rollout within the next three weeks. This information was revealed by the usually reliable source @LlabTooFeR via Twitter. 

At the moment the word is that only EU devices and carrier versions of the HTC 10 are scheduled to receive Nougat when the rollout resumes in the coming weeks. That being said, it's anticipated that other regions will receive the update relatively soon afterwards. 

T-Mobile US released its Nougat update to its HTC 10 smartphones in early January. Arriving as version 2.37.531.5, and weighing in at 1.22 GB, there is little other information on what other changes have been included in this update. Installation details are now available on the HTC website. For the moment, there is no indication of when the other major US carriers will be rolling out their own updates, but it should be sometime soon. 

AP
Angela Palmer
My carrier is always slow to update
What do you think?
50
50
3 participants

The HTC Vice President for Product Management Mo Versi has tweeted that owners of unlocked HTC 10 devices can update their devices directly via the HTC website. So, if you are the lucky owner of an unlocked HTC 10, you can update your smartphone as soon as you have finished reading this article. 

AndroidPIT HTC M10 launch 3907
The HTC 10 - now with Nougat! / © AndroidPIT

Are you waiting (patiently?) for your HTC 10 to receive the latest version of Android? Are you expecting it to improve your user experience? Let us know in the comments below.

Where to buy HTC 10

Best price
eBay Htc 10 - 32gb - Glacier Silver (sprint Unlocked) Smartphone $288.00 Check Offer Newegg.com HTC 10 M10h 32GB Factory Unlocked - Carbon Grey Gray $510.95 Check Offer Amazon HTC 10 32GB Single SIM Android Smartphone - Factory Unlocked - International Version with No Warranty (Topaz Gold) $624.98 Check Offer Best Buy Htc - 10 4g Lte With 32gb Memory Cell Phone (unlocked) - Glacier Silver $699.99 Check Offer eBay Htc 10 4g Lte Android 32gb Smartphone Glacier Silver Verizon Gsm Unlocked Extra $420.00 Check Offer
Compare prices
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 45 Shares

Recommended reading

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!