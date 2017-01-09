HTC 11 price, release date, specs and rumors

What can we expect from HTC's next flagship? Based on fresh concept designs, rumors, and the specs of the HTC 10 and the recent HTC-built Google Pixel, we're seeing the possibilities for the HTC 11 (codenamed HTC Ocean) start to take shape. The latest news we have comes in the form of a leaked promo video .

HTC 11 price and release date

HTC may aim to launch the HTC 11 in early 2017. Samsung may launch the Galaxy S8 on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress 2017, so around that time it would make sense for HTC to launch a new flagship. But, it's likely it won't be launched at MWC itself.

HTC launched the One M9 at MWC 2015, but in 2016 HTC skipped showing off the HTC 10 there and held its own virtual event instead. In 2017, it may skip on showing off its new flagship at MWC again and launch the HTC 11 just before or afterwards instead. In that case, we could expect to see a launch on January 12 at their unknown hardware launch event, or sometime in March.

We can expect the price to be upwards of $700 based on the HTC 10's price when it was released.

The HTC 11 (codenamed HTC Ocean) will most likely include three models, now mysteriously referred to by their specific codenames: Ocean Master, Ocean Note, and Ocean Smart. What these three versions will bring is unknown, but there may be several different screen sizes to choose from. It is also rumored that it may launch under the name HTC U Ultra.

The Mobile World Congress 2017 is happening in Barcelona in late February. / © AndroidPIT

HTC 11 technical specifications

HTC 11 display and design

A promotional video has been leaked for the phone by famous leaker Evan Blass. The video below shows that apps can be launched by scrolling and lightly touching the side of the device. This is consistent with the concept video by Danelle Vermeulen released late last year which says the sides of the phone will have intuitive controls.

The HTC Ocean concept phone sizzle reel video below was posted by HTC Source on YouTube with the following disclaimer: "This video of the HTC Ocean does not feature an upcoming HTC device. The 'sizzle reel' created by Danelle Vermeulen merely shows how one might create a short video to show off the main features of a new device."

This surfaced concept video created by a visual and motion designer shows the HTC Ocean with a Sense Touch user interface, and no physical controls. It relies on gestures, touch, and voice: you'll find no buttons here.