HTC expected to unveil new smartphone on June 11

While the Taiwanese manufacturer has been focusing on the virtual reality market in recent months, HTC is not forgetting the smartphone market. Proof of this is the announcement today via the company's Facebook page, which confirms the launch of a new smartphone on June 11.

The brand, however, remained quite secretive on the details it will unveil to the press that day. Several rumors insistently mention the HTC U19e but nothing has been officially confirmed. The only reliable information we have at the moment is the rapid appearance of the device on the GeekBench and AnTuTu benchmarks tests in April. We learned then that the smartphone could include a Snapdragon 710 processor and 6 GB of RAM. All running on Android 9 Pie. But we won't know for sure until next week.

Other sources also suggest that this mysterious smartphone will have a 6-inch screen in 18:9 format with a Full-HD+ resolution. A 3,930 mAh battery could also be involved. A double camera at the front but also at the back could even be part of the deal.

On the price side, however, we are still in the dark. We also don't know if this smartphone could see the light of day in other countries, as HTC has been suffering for a while now, trying in vain to keep its head above water despite its financial problems. A global launch of this new smartphone is therefore not guaranteed.

Anyway, we should know more soon because the presentation is scheduled for next Tuesday!

Can HTC still be saved?