HTC U12+ battery test: a step backward

The HTC U12+ is a pretty complete smartphone. It has a fast processor, a high-resolution display, a dual camera, and a battery, which as per usual, is permanently installed and should offer solid autonomy, according to the manufacturer. But will the HTC U12+ also meet this requirement in our review? We’ll check it out in this battery test.

I don’t know what ransomware is. Is this also the case for you? 50 50 3002 participants

The raw numbers speak for themselves: with a capacity of just 3,500 mAh, the battery of the HTC U12+ is weaker than the previous year’s model. Although the HTC U11+ should not be compared entirely with the HTC U12+. After all, HTC released two models last year: the flagship HTC U11 and its big brother, the U11+. The HTC U11 still had a 3,930 mAh battery. This was reason enough from some skepticism concerning the new smartphone’s battery.

Significantly weaker than its predecessor

In PCMark’s benchmark results, a standardized procedure for various smartphone activities can be simulated. The HTC U12+ achieves an average value of 6 hours and 35 minutes at 50% display brightness. This number isn’t particularly outstanding and is also significantly lower than its predecessor’s. The HTC U11+ managed 10 hours and 7 minutes in the same test, with the same resolution. The U12+ is on par with the Samsung Galaxy S9, which doesn’t necessarily enjoy the reputation of a marathon runner.

HTC U12+ im battery-Benchmark Smartphone PCMark Battery Work 2.0 HTC U12+ 6:35 Hours HTC U11+ 10:07 Hours Samsung Galaxy S9 6:33 Hours Huawei P20 Pro 9:33 Hours OnePlus 6 7:34 Hours

The everyday performance of the battery in the HTC U12+ is difficult to compare, as it strongly depends on individual apps. In our test, the HTC U12+ always held on until the evening, only hours of gaming or demanding use will bring the battery to its limit. It usually made it as far as the next morning, but then at that point the HTC U12+ will urgently require the assistance of an outlet. Two full days without recharging is only possible with some major restrictions.

Low standby consumption

The standby consumption of the HTC U12+ is pleasantly low. Even with the SIM card inserted, the battery charge drops by only three percentage points overnight. This will help you decide whether or not to charge your phone in the evening.

HTC has again decided not to implement a convenient feature for the battery: wireless charging isn’t supported by the U12+. But at least the quick charging with QuickCharge 3.0 comes with a corresponding power supply. The HTC U12+ also supports QuickCharge 4.0 and Power Delivery 3.0.

The battery of the HTC U12+ is charged via USB C. / © AndroidPIT

On par with the competition

The bottom line is that the HTC U12+ looks like most flagship smartphones when it comes to batteries: charging the smartphone during the day is no problem, but by noon the following day at the latest, the smartphone will need to be connected a charging cable unless you’re extremely economical with your use. This means that the HTC U12+ can keep up with the competition in the battery test, but it doesn’t surpass its primary rivals.

What do you think of the HTC U12+? Should HTC have equipped it with a larger battery?