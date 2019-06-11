HTC not done with smartphones yet as U19e and Desire 19+ launch

After a few months of inactivity, HTC has introduced two new mid-range smartphones, the U19e and the Desire 19+. After a few disastrous years, this may be an attempt by the Taiwanese company to focus on cheaper devices.

It's been a few months since HTC introduced its latest smartphone, the HTC Desire 12s that went quite unnoticed, as well as the HTC Exodus, based on blockchain technology. It's been a period of inactivity that foreshadowed the worst for the Taiwanese company, which seems more focused on its virtual reality devices. However, it has just presented two mid-range phones: the HTC U19e and the HTC Desire 19+, both of which are quite similar in design (without a notch or a hole in the screen), but with different features.

HTC U19e

The first of the two smartphones has an SoC Snapdragon 710, which is a good processor that we see in more and more mid-range phones these days, but that offers slightly lower performance than its brother, the Snapdragon 712. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via a micro SD card.

For the display, HTC relies on a 6-inch LCD panel with FullHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Its rear camera offers a 12+20 MP dual lens, as does its 24+2MP front camera. Its 3,930 mAh battery promises good battery life and fast charging. All running on Android Pie and the HTC Sense customization layer.

In short, this is a good set of specifications but for a price that may seem a little high: about 420 euros ($475). It will be available from 12 June, for now only in Taiwan.

HTC still won't have a notch or other fancy options for your front camera. / © HTC

HTC Desire 19+

The Desire 19+ comes in two versions, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 6.2 inch LCD screen but with a lower resolution than the U19e (1520 x 720 pixels). On the other hand, its rear camera is a triple setup, with 13+8+5 MP, and its battery is 3,850 mAh. The manufacturer has also equipped this smartphone with Android Pie and HTC Sense. Its launch is delayed until the beginning of July, at a price of 280/310 euros ($515/350) at the current exchange rate. At the moment, it is not known if it will reach Europe.

What do you think about the new HTC smartphones? Are they going to succeed or are they going to have a hard time?