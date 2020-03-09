Huawei could finally be feeling the American embargo

After a good year in 2019, despite the US embargo and the loss of Google services, Huawei could start to feel the effects if the US ban. The Chinese giant anticipates a 20 percent drop in sales in 2020, according to the serious site The Information, relayed by Android Authority. Huawei would thus plan to sell 190 million smartphones in 2020, a drop from 240 million sold in 2019.

The specialized site cites several anonymous sources "close to the case", according to which this information (the 20 percent drop) was communicated internally within Huawei to several customer service executives. These same sources argue that this significant decrease would be directly linked to sales projections at half-mast in European and other international markets (including other markets outside China, which are most impacted by the absence of Google's services).

The Chinese company had resisted well until now, thanks in particular to the economic patriotism of the Chinese consumers who allowed it to sell 12 million of its last Mate 30 (against 20 million expected), without Google apps and services. Indeed, Huawei has a 42 percent market share in the Middle Kingdom. Europe is the most affected market between the American trade war.

Huawei has saved the furniture by releasing new "cloned" smartphones or those derived from older models, released before the embargo and therefore able to ship with Google services thanks to certifications negotiated by Huawei and the Mountain View.

2020 is a leap into the unknown, without the Google parachute

If the Chinese firm has managed to save face so far, 2020 is shaping up to be a breaking point, or at least a transition point. This is the first year that the manufacturer will not release any new models with Google services.

Huawei's priority now is to work on its own mobile services (Huawei Mobile Services) and to continue to develop its home application store, AppGallery. The likely reluctance of consumers to buy a smartphone without Google services and weariness with recycled models explains why Huawei may have lowered its ambitions.

The Huawei P40 series, scheduled for March 26, should serve as a barometer. If it has a better launch than the Mate 30, which took a long time to be made official outside of China, Huawei may have a chance to start this transition without Google a little more smoothly.

In any case, Huawei followers currently have only two choices. Opt for a smartphone with a spec sheet straight out of 2019 but with Google services, or a model to the standards of 2020 but without Google.

What's your choice? Would you be willing to buy the next Huawei P40/P40 Pro without Google services? Let us know!