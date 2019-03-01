Huawei boss is already rocking the P30 Pro
It's good to be the boss of an OEM, you could try out all the new smartphones long before ordinary people! Richard Yu enjoys these advantages and already has the Huawei P30 Pro in his luggage at MWC 2019 - and shows it on a photo.
We've seen this before from Richard Yu and some other Huawei managers. At the IFA at the beginning of September, the company bosses like to walk around with the new Mate smartphone, which was introduced about six weeks later in the past years. If you took a close look at IFA 2018, you could even see the camera module of the Mate 20 Pro in a test setup at the Huawei stand.
The resolution of the image from unknown source spread by the unofficial German Huawei blog on Twitter (translation: "Huawei's Richard has done it again, do you see it?") is not particularly high and the P30 Pro only small in the right hand of Richard Yu to be seen. However, the triple camera and the adjacent flash are clearly visible. The photo thus confirms the previous leaks with the P30 Pro, which has the same camera on presumed product images.
Er hats wieder getan, der Huawei Richard ✌🏽🤔 Seht ihr es? 🤫— Huawei Blog (@Huawei_Blog) 28. Februar 2019
Quelle: unbekannt pic.twitter.com/jsa5mSS1Ol
Fans of Huawei's P-series won't have to wait long for the P30 Pro and its sister models to be presented. On 26 March, Huawei will host the major launch event in Paris, where the P20 Pro was previously unveiled. We will be there for you as usual in the metropolis on the Seine to provide you with impressions of the presentation of the new Huawei smartphones.
Are you looking forward to the Huawei P30 Pro?
