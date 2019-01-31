Here's a first look at Huawei's foldable smartphone

The latest statements from Huawei's boss are clear: the company is aiming to overtake Samsung as the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. In 2019, however, the battle will be different than before and Huawei will not only fight on one front. The new battlefield is folding smartphones, and Huawei is not going to back down. Here's the Chinese answer to the South Korean giant!

Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu, has no doubt: "Even without the US market, we will be number one in the world. This is our year." A presumptuous ambition? Maybe, but Huawei has all the cards in order to grow and its progress over the last few last years shows it. But in 2019 things will get harder. First of all, the problems with the US and Canada following the arrest of the CFO of Huawei are just beginning and the market is about to change with the arrival of folding smartphones.

The first Huawei patent registered in March last year. / © LetsGoDigital

The direct competitor Samsung has already shown a preview of its Galaxy Fold (unofficial name) in the form of a prototype during its conference dedicated to developers but has not allowed anyone to get closer before its official announcement that, according to authoritative sources such as the WSJ, will arrive in the middle of the event of presentation of Galaxy S10 on 20 February next.

This is the first 3D reconstruction of Huawei's folding smartphone. / © LetsGoDigital

Huawei's response will certainly not be long in coming and today, once again thanks to the enormous work done by the LetsGoDigital team, we are able to show you 3D renders of the folding smartphone that will presumably be presented by the Chinese company during a dedicated event at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

Huawei's device looks thinner than that of proposed by Samsung. / © LetsGoDigital

The Huawei device does not look hugely different from the design of the Samsung. However, comparing both 3D renderings we can see that Huawei's smartphone appears slightly thinner and with a slightly different "hinge" than its South Korean counterpart. Subsequently, in this case you can also notice the USB Type-C port on the bottom of the device and two holes in the screen, one dedicated to the camera and the other to the LED flash.

We'll probably find the Kirin 980 on board. / © LetsGoDigital

Unfortunately, we do not have further details regarding the technical data sheet and we would also like to point out that the renderings in question are the result of information received from our source or patents previously registered by the Chinese company.

What do you think about Huawei's response to Samsung's folding smartphone? Which would you rather buy?