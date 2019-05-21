Huawei founder says Chinese firm will "stand on top of the world" despite US conflict

Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, has issued fighting talk in the face of yesterday's news that Google and other American tech companies will terminate trade with the Chinese company. Ren Zhengfei says that the US is underestimating his brand's strength, and that conflict is inevitable.

Donald Trump has declared a national emergency, and future Huawei devices will not receive Android updates and security patches as Alphabet Inc., Intel, Qualcomm and others reacted by cutting ties to the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer. Yet Ren doesn't seem too rattled. Speaking to Chinese media, he said: "The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength."

Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, does not seem fazed by US tensions. / © Bloomberg

He also claimed that Huawei’s 5G plans will "absolutely not be affected." In terms of 5G technologies, Ren believes that others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years. He also said that sooner or later there will be conflict with the US if there two nations are going to reach a conclusion in the on-going trade war. He told Chinese broadcaster CCTV: "We have sacrificed ourselves and our families for our ideal, to stand on top of the world."

Huawei has 90 days to go shopping

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Huawei yesterday. Following the initial block on trade, the US Commerce Department temporarily eased restrictions. Huawei now has 90 days to purchase the American-made products it will need to maintain its existing networks. During this grace period, the Chinese manufacturer can also provide software updates to existing Huawei smartphones in preparation for the full block. The license will expire on August 19th.

Huawei can push still provide software updates to already sold smartphones. / © AndroidPIT

Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official and lawyer in Washington, told The Guardian: "It appears the intention is to limit unintended impacts on third parties who use Huawei equipment or systems. It seems they’re trying to prevent network blackouts."

Ren Zhengfei played down the significance of the 90-day temporary license, claiming it does not have much impact on Huawei. "We are ready," said the Huawei founder.

When asked about how long this battle between Huawei and the US may rumble on for, Ren said: "You may need to ask Trump about this question, not me."

The Mate 20 Pro is no longer getting the Android Q Beta

Interestingly, we noticed that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has disappeared from the list of devices that are set to receive the Beta for Android Q, Google's 10th version of its mobile operating system. The page, which you can find here, lists eligible devices with links to each device maker's site for updates and support. The Mate 20 Pro was on there, and now it's gone...

What do you think about the Huawei founder's comments? Would you be so confident?