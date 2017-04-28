Honor 9: everything we know so far

Launched last August, the Honor 8 has become a popular smartphone in the US. This is not surprising since the Chinese manufacturer has designed a stylish device with a very good price-performance ratio. Its successor is - of course - already in the works, which we expect to have superior specs. The first rendering has already been leaked on the net, but not much is known about this device at the moment.

After the recent launch of a Pro version of the Honor 8 for phablet fans, Honor is currently working on its new flagship. A first image of a rendering of the smartphone has been spread around on the net, but it is difficult for the moment to tell if it is the real deal. It could very well be a new version of Honor 8, or simply a false leak.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee I believe this is the new Honor 9. What do you think? 50 50 4 participants

Is this the Honor 9?© AndroidPIT

The main (and only) difference between the Honor 8 we're familiar with and the image of the presumed Honor 9 is the placement of the fingerprint reader in the front and instead of the back. This change doesn't come as a surprise as Huawei, the parent company of Honor, has opted for this fingerprint sensor placement for its latest flagship, the Huawei P10.

The leaked Honor 9 render takes inspiration from the Huawei P10. / © Huawei

What new things do you expect from the Honor 9? Let us know in the comments.