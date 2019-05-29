Huawei's coming back: these companies have already lifted the ban!

Huawei is trying to recover quickly from the hard blow suffered in recent weeks by the Trump administration, some companies have already resumed negotiations to return to business with the Chinese telephone giant. That this is the beginning of the company's comeback?

If you missed what happened to Huawei in the last two weeks, you probably just woke up after a long cryogenic sleep or just returned from your expedition in the middle of the jungle or on top of some remote mountain. The Chinese company dominated our news, and not only that, because of the veto imposed by the President of the United States that prohibited all American companies to cooperate and enter into trade agreements with it. Here's a brief summary of what happened:

It seems that the situation is nearing a turning point because, some of the companies that had turned their backs on Huawei seem ready to collaborate again with the "dangerous" Chinese giant. From today you can check the official pages of the WIFI Alliance, Jedec and SD Association to find out how Huawei has made its return to the list of official partners. All these companies had followed Google, Qualcomm, Intel and many others at the time of abandoning Huawei to its fate, obviously because they were forced by the laws and regulations of the United States where they have their headquarters.

The three sites clearly show how companies are again collaborating with Huawei. / © AndroidPIT

This could mean that the company has found an effective way to legally resume its business or it could mean that an agreement with the US has already been reached and is very close to being formalized.

What do you guys think? Do you think Huawei found a way around the ban or do you think we're close to a positive turn?