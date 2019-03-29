Huawei looks to the future, the EU goes backwards
This week Huawei in particular was able to make positive headlines, because the new smartphone from the Chinese company is apparently a real hit. Meanwhile, EU politicians are once again baffling the online community.
Winner of the week: Huawei
Many smartphone fans this week looked to Paris full of excitement, where Huawei CEO Richard Yu presented the next smartphone. The Huawei P30 Pro and its smaller brother, the P30, offer completely new possibilities, especially when it comes to cameras. With mega zoom, TOF camera and ultra-wide angle, the P30 Pro should always be in control. The first reports are very positive and we are also very impressed after the first days with the new smartphone. Kudos, Huawei, you've really knocked one out of the park!
Loser of the week: the Internet
The EU is going through wild times, and not just because of the ongoing chaos surrounding the Brexit. This week, the European Parliament has waved through the controversial reform of copyright that many experts had disputed, against which thousands and thousands of people had demonstrated last weekend. So the controversial Article 13 and the other rules you can read about here seem to become reality now.
Of course, as "authors" on the net, we may have a slightly different perspective on the EU's decision than some other users. But I am convinced that this decision by the European Parliament is a serious setback for the development of the Internet, which will affect everyone. Chance wasted, dear EU.
What were your tops and flops of the week?
