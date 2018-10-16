Mate 20 X: Huawei jumps on the gaming bandwagon

In 2018 there were two main trends that have overwhelmed the world of smartphones: the notch and the dedicated gaming phone. The notch has already made an appearance on the Huawei’s P series and now it's time for the Chinese manufacturer to dive into the world of gaming with the Mate 20 X!

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 5616 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

26117 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

The smartphone business has gone gaming crazy

Until last year none of us would have bet on smartphones for gaming to become a real trend in 2018, but that is what has happened. It's normal to expect such a device from Razer, but gaming has also won over other brands such as Xiaomi and Honor.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia Gaming smartphones should offer more than a big screen and a powerful battery. What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

It’s a trend that has been built on marketing research. As George Zhao said in an interview given at the launch of the Honor Play, there is a market for smartphones dedicated to gaming that can not be overlooked (you can not say the same of overly large smartphones like the Honor Note 10 released only and exclusively in China, for example). And that's how the Black Shark and the Honor Play became a reality. And for Huawei? Its own answer to the world of gaming is called the Mate 20 X.

Will a 7.2-inch display suffice for your gaming needs? / © AndroidPIT

The Mate 20 X: Huawei makes its play

Here it is, arriving by surprise, even after several rumors leaked in recent days. Before the launch of the new Pixel, Huawei Mobile had posted a tweet that could not help but intrigue fans of the brand and gamers alike.

The tweet showed the smartphone as a block of ice in which a game is being played, in addition to the date and place of the launch event of the Mate series. There are slogans related to its ability to handle any overheating during gaming sessions. #UltimatePerformance is the hashtag used by the brand together with #HigherIntelligence. And that's what Huawei was referring to: the new Mate 20 X, a Mate 20 series smartphone dedicated to gaming.

What does the Mate 20 X offer?

As a member of the Mate 20 family, it can only integrate cutting-edge hardware into a stylish package. It features an Ultra Large Display at 7.2 inches (virtually the "old" tablet size) supported by 5000 mAh battery for optimized performance. Then there's the dual Super-Bass Stereo speakers and a steam chamber cooling system.

The slender profile of the Mate 20 X. / © AndroidPIT

We also find the Kirin 980 inside to run the party, a triple camera as on the Mate 20 Pro, IP53 certification to protect against water and dust and... drum roll… an M-Pen. The Mate 20 X can also be used with a Samsung Galaxy Note stylus, just to be clear, which could be useful to some considering the large size of the display. The M-Pen offers 4096 levels of pressure and allows you to use the Memo function to write notes. It sounds familiar, doesn't it?

The Huawei Mate 20 X will be available for purchase from October 26 at a price of €899 ($1,040). Only one model is available, equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Will it arrive in the US? This is all yet to be announced but we will update you on this point as soon as possible!

Were you also affected by the mobile gaming fever? What do you think of the Mate 20 X? Let us know in the comments.