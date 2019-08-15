Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro receive first certifications

Two unknown Huawei smartphones have received both TENAA and Bluetooth certification. Presumably, these are the new Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro.

The magazine Huawei Central has discovered that the Chinese certification authority TENAA lists two new smartphones from Huawei. Both have the model numbers TAS-AL00 and LIO-AL00. These models have also received Bluetooth Special Interest Group certification. TENAA database entries often reveal more about the respective devices. Often you can even find pictures there. In this case, however, only the actual certification is available. Only the supported mobile radio standards are indicated. It is also revealed that there is dual SIM dual standby and that the smartphones run Android.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

It has not been confirmed that the new Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro are actually involved here. That's a reasonable assumption. When these certifications are granted, however, an announcement is often imminent.

The Mate 30 launches after IFA

At the IFA in Berlin, Huawei CEO Richard Yu will give a keynote speech on September 6. There he will presumably name the date for the Mate 30 Pro launch. However, the company will probably officially present the new flagship on 19 September.

The Mate 30 Pro probably has a new Kirin processor. In addition, four cameras will probably be accommodated into a round module. Exact details about the cameras are not yet known, but it is suspected, among other things, that there will also be a 5x optical zoom here, as with the P30 Pro. Speculation is also building around on a 90 Hz display on the Pro model. According to a recent rumour, the Pro model can also be charged with 25 watts of wireless power, leaving all the competition behind. In addition, the new flagship smartphone is already expected to run EMUI 10. A 5G version of the smartphone will also be available later this year.